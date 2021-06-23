Droid Life

T-Mobile Made a Real Gin and Called It “5Gin” Because of Course

Talking about 5G is one of my least favorite things about this industry. Qualcomm and its partners have been saying that “5G is here” for like 5 years now (not exaggerating) and yet, my 5G speeds in Portland are essentially no better than the 4G LTE speeds I had for years prior to my statusbar logo change. But if there is one way to get me excited about 5G, it’s by turning it into my favorite liquor: gin.

T-Mobile randomly announced “5Gin” and “5Ginger beer” today because why the hell not. And they are selling both products to you, my liquor and ginger beer loving friend.

The T-Mobile 5Gin is real gin. It’s 94 proof as “a traditional style gin with approachable piney notes and a long citrus peppery finish,” made by Heritage Distilling Company in Washington. It costs $30 for a bottle.

The 5Ginger Beer is a ginger beer made by Jones Soda Co. It costs $10 for a 6-pack. If you’d like to buy either, T-Mobile is limiting customers to 1 of each.

Both were made in limited quantities, so if you are interested in owning Magenta liquid refreshments, you’ll head to t-mobile5gin.com tomorrow (June 24) at 12PM Pacific. The ginger beer can be shipped anywhere, while the gin most definitely cannot be. To see a list of states T-Mobile can ship to, the FAQ at the link above has you covered.

