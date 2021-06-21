NVIDIA doesn’t discount its SHIELD TV products often, so when they do, you have to jump at them. Today, as a part of Amazon Prime Day, the SHIELD TV that tucks neatly behind your TV, yet manages to upscale all the content and perform like a little beast of a tube, is $25 off.

I know that may not sound like a huge discount, but it’s the biggest we’ve seen in a while, if not ever. We got $20 off deals around the holidays, so yeah, $25 off is sweeter.

This tube version of the SHIELD TV was released and then reviewed back in 2019. We still love it today as much as we did back then. NVIDIA is constantly updating their SHIELD products, giving us one of the best Android TV experiences around. It even got a decent UI change last week and Apple TV support the week before.

The price will drop to $124.99 when you add it to cart.