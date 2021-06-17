NVIDIA SHIELD TV Gets Discover Tab

If you boot up your updated SHIELD TV device this afternoon, you’ll likely notice a change. Starting this week, the Discover tab is headed out to all SHIELD TV units, with rollout expected to be completed by next Thursday.

The Discover tab lives next to your Home and Apps pages. It offers an overview of content from a variety of sources, allowing you to quickly discover titles you might be interested in watching. As NVIDIA details, “Content is organized by genre, similar to how it appears in popular entertainment apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Content will also be suggested dynamically, based on previous viewing history.”

You’ll also spot that the “All Apps” tab has been replaced by the “Apps” tab directly on the home screen. Nice.

This change is rolling out right now to SHIELD TV.