Grab This Free $5 to Twitch and Uber Eats From Samsung

Samsung is hosting a “Summer of Galaxy” event right now where they have a bunch of goodies to give away to Galaxy phone owners. Two of the promos include free money to both Twitch and Uber Eats that you may as well grab while you still can.

The first deal is $5 in Twitch cash that will add $5 to your Twitch wallet and let you support streamers by subscribing at no cost. A Twitch subscription to a specific channel costs $4.99, so if you already regularly watch streams, why not toss some cash to the creator that Samsung gave you?

The second deal is a $5 voucher for Uber Eats, where you just get $5 that can be applied towards your next order. Again, this is free cash that Samsung is giving you because you own one of their phones.

To grab each of these free $5 codes, head over to the Summer of Galaxy site (here), then find the section for each promo. You’ll see a “Redeem” button to click that will launch a page within the Samsung Members app to get a code. It’s pretty simple and will look like these screenshots.

Samsung says that supplies are limited, so don’t wait around too long before grabbing codes.