The updated lineup of SHIELD TV, which is the regular tube SHIELD TV plus the SHIELD TV Pro, are listed at $20 off today. While we’ve seen the tube model get discounted in the past, the Pro doesn’t go on sale very often, so if you need more juice for your Android TV experience, now’s the time to jump.

While the “little tube guy” as we call it is ideal for well-powered TV time (read our full review here), the SHIELD TV Pro is catered more to those who want to house their Plex libraries and access their cloud games. Fitted with the Tegra X1 processor and 16GB storage, it’s a sweet bundle for TV content lovers.

If you need one for the holidays, follow the links below.