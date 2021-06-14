We’re uncharacteristically excited for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4, thanks to the team up between Samsung and Google for the new unified wearable platform that should be launching alongside the device. It’s basically the rebirth of wearables for Android users, so why not get stoked for it? And of course, everyone should know how much we’re pumped for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, a follow-up to the world’s ultimate couch phone.

I mention all of this because according to a source of Front Page Tech, we now have a couple of dates we can mark on the calendar for when we’ll be able to get hands-on with these devices. As detailed, the Galaxy Watch 4 will begin to ship on August 11, while both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available on August 27. To be clear, these are launch dates, not the announcement date which will definitely be ahead of the aforementioned dates.

Like I said, the Galaxy Watch 4 should be on everybody’s radar. We’re expecting to catch our first good look at the new platform later this month, and should all go well, folks will be lining up to try out the upgraded Wear OS on Samsung’s new hardware. As for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, there isn’t too much to say besides that Samsung continues to improve designs and hopefully bring down prices. If the big price drop for Samsung foldables is accurate, that’s important for getting more folks into the foldable life.

August 11 and August 27. Mark your calendars.

