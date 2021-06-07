Samsung’s foldable phones are expensive. Even the less expensive Galaxy Z Flip devices were abut $1400 at launch, and in order to get folks on board with this foldable trend, the price has got to come down. That’s one of the key things Samsung has been discussing for some time, the idea of bringing the cost of entry into the foldable world down enough to get lots of people onboard. In 2021, that might finally be happening.

According to a report SamMobile, 3rd-gen Galaxy Z foldable devices could see a price reduction of up to 20%. Using the $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2 as an example, that could be a discount as much as $400 for a starting price. When you consider that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is reported to be a good step up from last year’s flagship foldable, this is excellent news. And as always, we expect Samsung to offer decent trade-in values and pre-order promotions for its new phones.

I always considered $1499 a sweet price goal for these fancy foldables. Anything over $1500 sounds ridiculous for an Android device, even for how cool the Galaxy Z Fold devices are. If this news pans out and the Z Fold 3 comes in around $1599, that would still be very impressive and possibly tempting for a lot more people.

Would a cost drop tempt you into the world of Samsung foldables? It better. These phones are awesome.

