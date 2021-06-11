Stadia Premiere Bundle is 50% Off, My Gamer Friends

One of the cheapest ways to get a console or PC-quality gaming experience is without a doubt through Stadia, Google’s game streaming service. Rather than forking out $1,000+ for a game rig or paying hundreds more through that sh*tty PS5 re-seller dude, you can grab Stadia and play in up to 4K on almost any screen. And for a limited time, it’s cheaper than ever to do just that.

The Stadia Premiere Edition is currently 50% off at Best Buy, dropping its price down to just $49.99. The Stadia Premiere Edition includes a white Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra, as well as 1 month of free Stadia Pro service and 3 months of free YouTube Premium. This is a solid deal if you’ve been eyeing Stadia and somehow didn’t get one for free last year.

While we like to poke at Stadia for not delivering on promised features, massively missing sales forecasts, and lacking in game content, it has improved quite a bit. It’s library of games has grown tremendously (it has the new Resident Evil!), it finally works on Android TV devices, and Google added a search functionality…hah.

Grab that deal at the link below.