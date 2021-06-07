Announced this morning, Stadia is coming to Android TV and the Chromecast with Google TV on June 23. This is either Stadia’s dying breath or the start of a whole new chapter. We’ll see!

You can see the entire list of supported Android TV devices below. It includes the big dogs, like the SHIELD TV units and Chromecast with Google TV, but also includes a select number of Smart TVs. I’m not seeing my TV supported, but Stadia says users can opt into experimental support. Details on that below.

Supported Devices



Chromecast with Google TV

Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

Nvidia Shield TV

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs

Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4



As detailed, “For Android TV OS devices not on this list, you can opt into experimental support to play Stadia. While this feature is still in development and not every Android TV OS device will work perfectly, you can now try out Stadia and play your favorite games on more screens than ever before. To get started, install the Stadia app from the Play Store, launch it from the ‘My Apps’ row on your TV, and press ‘Continue’ at the opt-in screen.”

This is a good excuse to bust open my Stadia subscription and try the new Resident Evil, but naw, I’m easily startled.

// Stadia