There are over a hundred games available on Stadia these days, and with that, it becomes difficult to find exactly what you’re looking for. This week, Stadia announced that all web-based users will see a brand new fancy dedicated search bar in the top of the UI, allowing you to quickly discover exactly what you need.

As noted, the search bar is only available for web users, not mobile. Additionally, Google specifies that every single user should see this by the end of the week. If you don’t see it yet, don’t freak out. Be patient.

Stadia also noted that other features are in the works. The main thing is an Activity Feed, where users can post gameplay and other gaming things for their Stadia friends to see. No word on when it’ll launch, but it’s coming.

Search to your heart’s content.

// Stadia