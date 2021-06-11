Buying a device and messing with it for a few days only to decide it is most definitely not the one for you and that spending the next 2 years with it would be hell, can be a terrifying scenario. Of course, most companies offer return policies of varying lengths to help you out in these situations, but when a company expands theirs, you should be aware. Verizon expanded their return policy this week for both devices and accessories in a big way.

Starting now, Verizon is giving customers a full 30 days to return devices or accessories. After taking a quick look at the new return policy, the length of time appears to be the only major change. Previously, customers had 14 days to bring back their disappointing purchase and now they have 30 days.

Keep in mind that the $50 restocking fee still applies to devices, so this process isn’t exactly free. That fee used to be $35, but has been at this higher $50 number for some time. There is no fee for accessory returns.

In the past, Verizon has played with expanded return periods during the holidays. This, however, is a permanent change that is already live on their website.