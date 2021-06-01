Verizon may be running that 5G phone promo right now where they’ll give you a bunch of bill credits to lock you into a 2-year contract on their network because 5G is supposed to matter today or something, but their current best deal is arguably on the Google Pixel Buds (2nd Gen). How does $99.99 sound for Google’s top-end true wireless buds?

At the moment (and we’re not sure how long), Verizon has discounted the Pixel Buds (2nd Gen) to $99.99. That’s $80 off and without a doubt the best deal ever on these.

Verizon has the Clearly White version in-stock and will sell them to you even if you aren’t a subscriber. All you do is hit that link below, click the “Check out” button, and then run through it as a guest if you aren’t a subscriber.

We know the Pixel Buds A-series are on the way, but I can’t imagine they’ll even be this cheap out of the gate, plus rumors suggest Google will cut features. I know this model of Pixel Buds has some issues and yet I’m still telling you this price is crazy good.