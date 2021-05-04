Droid Life

Ummm, Google Just Announced the Pixel Buds A-Series (Updated!)

Forget that last article, Google went ahead and announced the Pixel Buds A today through the official @Android Twitter account.

In the Tweet, they said they “have arrived,” but we’re not exactly sure where yet. They offer “quality sound and quick Bluetooth pairing” and will use the latest Fast Pair experience, which is fun. They come in white on white on white, as you can see in the pictures here.

  • UPDATE: They deleted the Tweet! I guess they haven’t arrived.

