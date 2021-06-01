Google Play Pass Adds Lots of Games, Goes to More Countries

Google announced new gaming titles for Play Pass this week, its $5/month subscription app service, plus the launch in plenty of new countries. In total, there looks to be about 50 new titles available for playing, including a few sweet titles like Out There: Ω Edition, Evoland 2, Crying Suns, Risk, and plenty more.

I’d list all of the games for you, but that’d be rude. The list is too long. To see the list of games, open up Google Play on your phone and check out the entire catalog. On top of the new titles, Google details that Play Pass is now available 48 additional markets across the globe. I’d list those markets for you too, but you get the gist. The list is too long.

All of this sweet news follows the announcement that Verizon is offering a free year of Play Pass to those with select Unlimited phone plans. Free games? Score.

Does anyone subscribe to Play Pass?

// Google