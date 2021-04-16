There aren’t many Wear OS watches you should consider buying in 2021. The list of acceptable options mostly includes watches with 1GB RAM at minimum that cost around $100 or watches running the Snapdragon Wear 4100. At the moment, the TicWatch Pro 3 is still the only watch running the 4100 and buzz around it has cooled off enough that Mobvoi is running almost-weekly sales on it, making it the best of all Wear OS watches to buy.

Previously, Mobvoi has run limited time lightning deals on the TicWatch Pro 3 where they shaved off 15% for a couple of hours. The last couple of those didn’t come close to selling out, though, so now they are simply slashing $45 off in longer deals.

Today’s new discount includes a coupon you clip at Amazon that drops the price from $299 to $255. Again, it’s the same 15% off deal they’ve hosted regularly in recent months, but this time you don’t have to rush over and buy within an hour.

We still aren’t sure why Mobvoi is the only company using the 4100 chip in a watch. In our review, we noted how big of an improvement it brought in terms of performance, app loading, and battery life. This is the type of chip that could bring Wear OS back from the dead, assuming companies get on board and take another chance with the platform.

But since no one else is interested just yet, Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 sits at the top of the list. Take advantage of this deal if you can.