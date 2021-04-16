The Suunto 7, a serious fitness watch that happens to run Wear OS, is getting a big update in a couple of weeks that brings two features its users have begged for from day 1. The Suunto 7 is finally getting sleep tracking and daily heart rate tracking.

The update details were posted to Suunto’s support site this week, but they seem unsure of a few things. For example, they didn’t include the build number or app version and are suggesting the update won’t be ready until April 19. It’s odd that they are telling us about it now, but it’s also kind of cool that they are giving Suunto 7 owners a bit of a teaser.

UPDATE APRIL 16 : Suunto has now provided all of the build numbers and added a note about a new outdoor watch face that will be included. For the builds, we are looking at system update PXDZ.210326.002.A2, while the rest of the apps and services will be updated as you’ll see below. The update is still scheduled to be released starting April 19. Suunto Wear app – 2.150.0 Suunto Wear services – 2.112.0 Suunto Watch faces – 1.13.0 MDSP – 2.112.0

Suunto is saying to expect both new features and performance improvements as a part of the build. The new features are listed below, and yes, they do indeed mention sleep tracking (with duration and stages), how that sleep (and daily activities and stress) affects body resources, a daily heart rate (with 24-hour graph), and turn-by-turn alerts powered by komoot.

This is the big update! It took too long, but we’ll take it. Once we know build numbers and have had a chance to grab it, we’ll update this post.

New Features:

Sleep (duration and stages)

Body resources (see how sleep, daily activity and stress affect your body resources throughout the day)

Daily heart rate (quickly check your current heart rate and follow a 24 hour heart rate graph to see how your heart rate changes throughout the day when you are active and when you rest)

Turn-by-turn alerts powered by komoot (Not available in China)

New Outdoor watch face​

Enhancements and fixes:

See information to your next waypoint in map view when using route navigation.

