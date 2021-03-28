Mobvoi appears to be settling into regular discounts on their TicWatch Pro 3 watch, even if they are limited. Today, they are hosting their third this month alone, where they shave off 15% and drop the price to $255. Since this is the only Wear OS watch you should consider buying, consider jumping on it.

At $255 (down from $300), the TicWatch Pro 3 is a solid deal. During my review, I pointed out how big of an improvement this watch showed over every other Wear OS watch still running old hardware. Because remember, the TicWatch Pro 3 is still the only watch running Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100, which for the first time brings big boosts to performance that you kind of need to see to believe.

Battery life on this watch is incredible, the big display, design, and materials used all help create a watch that feels premium on the wrist, and the easily-swappable bands let you make the TicWatch Pro 3 yours. I didn’t have many complaints when testing, only that the watch is a bit big for many wrists.

This is a limited time lighting deal at Amazon, so you might want to run at it.