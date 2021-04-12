According to our records, it’s been months since we last did a DL Q&A Session. That’s just unacceptable, so we’re here to fix it. Obviously, a ton has happened since Volume 58. LG’s mobile division has called it quits. We’ve crowned Samsung the King of Android updates. We’ve deemed the Pixel 6 as the most important Android storyline of the year, and as you might already know, it’s only mid-April.

During the Q&A Sessions, feel free to ask us anything. It’s your chance to pick our brains, with no subject off limits. We can talk Android, Google, sports, politics (please, don’t ask about politics), or anything else that might be on your mind. We’re open books.

This upcoming Friday, we’ll compile the questions and get them answered for you in a subsequent post.

Have at it!