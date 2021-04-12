A followup to the very popular Galaxy S20 FE, we’re getting our first unofficial look at the Galaxy S21 FE for this year. And wouldn’t you know, it looks a lot like the Galaxy 21. We think it’ll fit in nicely, but we’re still waiting on all of the official details from Samsung, such as pricing and specs.

While we wait for the official stuff, we can discuss what’s being rumored. So far for specs, we’re looking at a flat 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a presumably upped refresh rate, triple rear camera setup, metal frame with “glastic” backside, and a price designed to sway you from OnePlus and Google competition. Last year, the Galaxy S20 FE came in at $699. If Samsung intends to be in that ballpark with another phone that doesn’t skimp on specs, this could be yet another winner.

I underestimated the Galaxy S20 FE last year. Honestly, I just didn’t get it. I felt that folks should just pay a little bit more for the regular S20 or S20+. However, people seemed to love the S20 FE, so I’ll be sure to pay close attention to this year’s Fan Edition and try to get my hands on one for review.

What are you thinking, Samsung fans?

// @Onleaks [Voice]