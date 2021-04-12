Google’s Digital Wellbeing is no longer just that random service on your phone you ignore because it tries to limit your digital addiction. It may now save your life.

A new feature arrived on Google’s Digital Wellbeing platform this week called “Heads Up.” If you aren’t seeing it yet, that’s because it appears to be a Pixel exclusive to start, but I’d imagine it’ll rollout to everyone before long. You will also need to be in the Digital Wellbeing beta program.

With “Heads Up,” your phone will remind you as you head out of the house and start walking that you should probably stop staring at your phone and pay attention to your surroundings. While Google makes it clear this feature “doesn’t replace paying attention,” I could see it coming in handy! We all get lost in our displays from time to time.

The feature can be turned on by heading into Digital Wellbeing on your phone and jumping into the “Reduce interruptions” section. Tapping on it will walk through a quick tutorial that lets you decide if you want “Heads Up” to use your location to better remind you to pay attention as you head out of the house. If you don’t, it will at least try to recognize physical activity.

What a nifty idea.

Google Play Link: Digital Wellbeing

// Google