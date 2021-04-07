Fresh updates are on the way to Verizon’s newest and close-to-being-oldest Samsung phones. Both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S9 families are catching new software this week.

For the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, expect the April Android security patch and builds of RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU2AUC8, RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU2AUC8, and RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU2AUC8. The update doesn’t include anything else outside of a reference to vague “performance improvements.”

As for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, owners will only get the March Android security patch – no performance boosts can be found here. The new builds are QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS9FUC2 and QP1A.190711.020.G965USQS9FUC2.

To grab those updates, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

