April 2021 Android Security Update Now Available for Google Pixel

Hey, Monday, first one of the month, how are you? Good to hear, because I’m assuming you have a Google Pixel update for us? You do, of course you do. The April Android update is here for Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5!

Currently, we are seeing new 11.0.0 files for Pixel 5 (RQ2A.210405.005), Pixel 4a 5G (RQ2A.210405.005), Pixel 4a (RQ2A.210405.005), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (RQ2A.210405.005), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (RQ2A.210405.005), and Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (RQ2A.210405.005, RQ2A.210405.006).

For specifics on builds, here is what you need to know:

All of the RQ2A.210405.005 are global builds for almost everyone. Verizon builds for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have been held back for the time being and we’ll share those once we know what they are. Also, the RQ2A.210405.006 for the Pixel 3 is for Canada.

Since last month brought us a new Pixel Feature Drop, I’m going to assume this month will be minor and simply take care of bugs. Once Google posts the changelog and specifics on build numbers, we’ll update this post.

Here are the notable changes and fixes:

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly, but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: