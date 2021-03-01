March 2021 Android Security Update Now Available for Pixel Devices

Hey, friends, it’s March Pixel update time!

To no one’s surprise, we have a fresh Android update to start a new month, this time with the March 2021 Android security patch. We still have a number of supported Google phones at the moment, so if you own a Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4/4 XL, Pixel 3a/3a XL, or Pixel 3/3 XL, you should have an update available momentarily if you don’t feel like flashing a factory image or OTA file.

Currently, we are seeing new 11.0.0 files for Pixel 5 (RQ2A.210305.006, RQ2A.210305.007), Pixel 4a 5G (RQ2A.210305.006, RQ2A.210305.007), Pixel 4a (RQ2A.210305.006, RQ2A.210305.007), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (RQ2A.210305.006), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (RQ2A.210305.006), and Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (RQ2A.210305.006).

The specifics on build numbers:

Global: Pixel 3 (XL): RQ2A.210305.006 Pixel 3a (XL): RQ2A.210305.006 Pixel 4 (XL): RQ2A.210305.006 Pixel 4a: RQ2A.210305.006 Pixel 4a (5G): RQ2A.210305.006 Pixel 5: RQ2A.210305.006

Virgin UK: Pixel 4a: RQ2A.210305.007 Pixel 4a (5G): RQ2A.210305.007 Pixel 5: RQ2A.210305.007



Here are the notable fixes for this update:

If you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll update this post as more info arrives.

Links: