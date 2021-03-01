Droid Life

March 2021 Android Security Update Now Available for Pixel Devices

MARCH PIXEL UPDATE

Hey, friends, it’s March Pixel update time!

To no one’s surprise, we have a fresh Android update to start a new month, this time with the March 2021 Android security patch. We still have a number of supported Google phones at the moment, so if you own a Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4/4 XL, Pixel 3a/3a XL, or Pixel 3/3 XL, you should have an update available momentarily if you don’t feel like flashing a factory image or OTA file.

Currently, we are seeing new 11.0.0 files for Pixel 5 (RQ2A.210305.006, RQ2A.210305.007), Pixel 4a 5G (RQ2A.210305.006, RQ2A.210305.007), Pixel 4a (RQ2A.210305.006, RQ2A.210305.007), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (RQ2A.210305.006), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (RQ2A.210305.006), and Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (RQ2A.210305.006).

The specifics on build numbers:

  • Global:
    • Pixel 3 (XL): RQ2A.210305.006
    • Pixel 3a (XL): RQ2A.210305.006
    • Pixel 4 (XL): RQ2A.210305.006
    • Pixel 4a: RQ2A.210305.006
    • Pixel 4a (5G): RQ2A.210305.006
    • Pixel 5: RQ2A.210305.006
  • Virgin UK:
    • Pixel 4a: RQ2A.210305.007
    • Pixel 4a (5G): RQ2A.210305.007
    • Pixel 5: RQ2A.210305.007

Here are the notable fixes for this update:

March Pixel Fixes

If you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll update this post as more info arrives.

Links:

