Google Pay’s Web Portal Lives On, We Just Don’t Know for How Long

The old, actually good Google Pay was supposed to shutdown a couple of days ago, along with its sweet little web portal that I use often to send people cash and to check transactions or manage payment methods for my Google account. For whatever reason, it’s still alive and Google even changed the warning message at the top from confirming that April 5 was the last day for it to now just a “soon” timeframe.

That’s good news for those of us who are not at all fans of the new Google Pay. As slick as the new Google Pay app is, I can’t say that I’m a fan of it only working on one device at a time, being tied to my phone number more closely than my Google account, adding new fees to instant transfers, and of course, ending the life of the web portal.

Look, I know we live in a world where everyone is overly-close to their phones, but tying a payment system to a phone number is a bad idea. You typically can’t have a phone number without paying a carrier a monthly service payment, where a Google account sign-in is basically free. You get what I’m saying here, right?

But more importantly, a web portal that can be accessed from a computer is always going to be infinitely more efficient than a shitty, tiny mobile app. Some of us still sit on computers all day. You know how easy it is for me to type pay.google.com into a real browser and from a real keyboard, to then two-click a payment to someone? I know one thing, it’ll be much more of a pain in the ass to do that same task on a small phone with a virtual keyboard.

Anyways, baby rant over – be sure to use the web portal for as long as we can! It’s great!