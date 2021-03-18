AT&T Goes Nuts With Samsung One UI 3.1 Updates

Samsung and its carrier partners are really having a heck of a week in the updates department. Verizon already pushed out Samsung’s One UI 3.1 update to a number of phones and now AT&T is doing the same. The Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy Fold are all seeing this big update.

We’ve touched on what’s new here several times, so feel free to look at this post and this one for more. Also, Tim’s review of the Galaxy S21 Ultra has a big rundown of the software, which happens to be One UI 3.1.

As for new build numbers to be aware of, here they all are:

Galaxy Note 10 : RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU6FUBH

: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU6FUBH Galaxy Note 10+ : RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU6FUBH

: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU6FUBH Galaxy S10 : RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUBH

: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU5GUBH Galaxy S10+ : RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU5GUBH

: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU5GUBH Galaxy S10e : RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUBH

: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU5GUBH Galaxy Fold: RP1A.200720.012.F900USQU4EUBF

The update also brings the March Android security patch. Be aware that each phone’s update is around 1GB in size, so make sure you have the storage available and plenty of battery.

Speaking of that patch, the AT&T Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are receiving March’s patch in a small security update. It too is rolling out today as builds RP1A.200720.012.N981USQS2DUBB (Note 20) and RP1A.200720.012.N986USQS2DUBB (Note 20 Ultra).

To check for updates on Samsung phones, head into Settings>Software update>Check for updates.

// AT&T [2]