As Samsung detailed shortly ago, they are now sending One UI 3.1 to select Galaxy devices. Sweet! It appears that Verizon-branded units are getting the update first, with the update rolling out right now to the Galaxy S20 line, Galaxy Note 20 line, and Galaxy Z Fold 2.
We went over everything coming in One UI 3.1 here, but basically, it’s a lot of the special stuff that came with the Galaxy S21 lineup. Highlights include Enhanced Single Take, Object Eraser, Multi-Mic Recording, and Eye Comfort Shield as other great additions for One UI 3.1. For a rundown of One UI 3.1, please read our Galaxy S21 Ultra review. There’s a whole section dedicated to it.
Here are the build numbers following the update.
Software Version Numbers
- Galaxy S20 FE: G781VSQU2DUB8
- Galaxy S20 5G UW: G981VSQU1DUB7
- Galaxy S20+: G986USQU1DUB7
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU1DUB7
- Galaxy Note 20: N981USQU1DUB7
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQU1DUB57
- Galaxy Z Fold 2: F916USQU1DUB7
This is sweet! All hail the king of Android updates!
