As Samsung detailed shortly ago, they are now sending One UI 3.1 to select Galaxy devices. Sweet! It appears that Verizon-branded units are getting the update first, with the update rolling out right now to the Galaxy S20 line, Galaxy Note 20 line, and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

We went over everything coming in One UI 3.1 here, but basically, it’s a lot of the special stuff that came with the Galaxy S21 lineup. Highlights include Enhanced Single Take, Object Eraser, Multi-Mic Recording, and Eye Comfort Shield as other great additions for One UI 3.1. For a rundown of One UI 3.1, please read our Galaxy S21 Ultra review. There’s a whole section dedicated to it.

Here are the build numbers following the update.

Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S20 FE : G781VSQU2DUB8

: G781VSQU2DUB8 Galaxy S20 5G UW : G981VSQU1DUB7

: G981VSQU1DUB7 Galaxy S20+ : G986USQU1DUB7

: G986USQU1DUB7 Galaxy S20 Ultra : G988USQU1DUB7

: G988USQU1DUB7 Galaxy Note 20 : N981USQU1DUB7

: N981USQU1DUB7 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : N986USQU1DUB57

: N986USQU1DUB57 Galaxy Z Fold 2: F916USQU1DUB7

This is sweet! All hail the king of Android updates!

