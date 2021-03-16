Heads up, Galaxy S10 owners on Verizon — One UI 3.1 is headed your way. The same update that’s been coming to all of Samsung’s latest devices, you can now download the update for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e.

As for what to expect, it’s all good things. Highlights for One UI 3.1 include Enhanced Single Take, Object Eraser, Multi-Mic Recording, and Eye Comfort Shield as well as other changes. For a rundown of One UI 3.1, please read our Galaxy S21 Ultra review. There’s a whole section dedicated to it.

Once updated, Galaxy S10 owners will have software version G973USQU5GUBH, S10+ will have G975USQU5GUBH, and S10e will have G970USQU5GUBH.

Go get it!

