Mobvoi Releases the TicWatch Pro S For $259 With That Old Chipset

Last year, Mobvoi released the best Wear OS watch to date with the TicWatch Pro 3, a watch no one has come close to matching because it runs the newest wearable chip from Qualcomm. As a follow-up to that excellent watch, they are back in 2021 with another TicWatch Pro model, only this one takes a massive step backward by using an ancient chipset in what can only be described as a baffling move.

READ: Wear OS watchmakers seem destined to kill the platform

The TicWatch Pro S has launched today with a $259.99 price tag, and yes, the Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip. This is a bit of a follow-up to last year’s TicWatch Pro 2020, as it has almost all of the same specs, but is seeing upgrades in storage to 8GB and in water resistance at IP68. Those are the only differences. Oh, they tossed in their TicExercise 3.0 and TicSleep apps too.

Otherwise, you still have the 1.39″ round AMOLED display with FSTN display on top, 1GB RAM, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, 415mAh battery, heartrate sensor, and 45mm case. It comes with silver or black bezels and 22mm straps.

It’s available right now at Amazon and Mobvoi’s store.

OK, then.