Mobvoi Updates TicWatch Pro for 2020, Adds 1GB RAM

Mobvoi updated its TicWatch Pro smartwatch today by improving it in two key areas. It’s very much like the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE now, which is a good thing for the regular Bluetooth model.

For 2020, the TicWatch Pro now has 1GB RAM (vs. 512MB in the old model) and meets the 810G military standard for durability. That’s it. Those are the changes.

The 1GB RAM is a nice addition, though, don’t get me wrong. Even as the watch still runs the I-forget-how-old-it-is Snapdragon Wear 2100, we know that doubling the RAM will give it decent performance. We know that because we already tested the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE with 1GB RAM and it ran quite well. In fact, I didn’t even notice the non-3100 chip while wearing it.

Outside of the upgrades and that old processor, you have a 1.39″ AMOLED display with the FSTN LCD on top, GPS, heartrate monitor, 4GB RAM, 415mAh battery, NFC, IP68 water and dust resistance, and 45mm case. It supports 22mm watch bands and comes in Shadow Black or Liquid Metal Silver.

In the US, the new TicWatch Pro 2020 arrives in “early March” for $259.99.

