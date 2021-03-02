While we await more Wear OS devices running the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, Mobvoi is discounting a few of its smartwatches this week. Starting today for a very limited time, you can get a TicWatch S2 for just $135 (33% off) and the TicWatch E2 for only $128 (20% off).

Mobvoi is one of the companies that is actually trying to keep Wear OS alive, and from our experience, they make some fine smartwatches — as fine as a Wear OS watch can be. They offer decent battery life, good displays, and plenty of the specs you’d want from a wearable. You can check out our TicWatch S2 review here.

Note that Mobvoi will also put the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS on sale later this week on March 5, pricing it at $255. That’s down from the typical $299.

Have at it, Wear OS fans.