Thanks to digging done inside of the latest Google TV app for Android, it appears work is being done to bring remote control functionality, allowing folks to finally leave that old Android TV Remote Control app in the past. Thank goodness.

Discovered by the good people at 9to5Google, there is code that aligns perfectly with a remote control: there are D-pad buttons, as well as buttons for things like Enter and Back. You know, buttons that make a remote control actually useful. There is also work for a system that allows for the pairing of the phone to your Google TV. That will also be very important.

We don’t yet know when Google will release this remote control feature, but we assume it’s right around the corner.

Everyone liking their Google TV experience so far? Here’s our review if you’re on the fence.

// 9to5Google