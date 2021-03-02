Twitter announced this morning that Android users will now find Spaces inside of their app, as the beta for the new feature continues to grow. If you didn’t know, Spaces is an audio-only group session of sorts that allows people to join in on conversations.

As of right now, Android folk can’t start their own Spaces, but that should be coming soon as Twitter continues to hammer out bugs.

Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things. keep your *eyes* out for live Spaces above your home tl [timeline].

I’m not seeing Spaces in my app yet, but if you are, let us know!

// Twitter