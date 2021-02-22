What Could Get You to Switch to iPhone?

Every year when Apple announces its new line of iPhone devices, we get quite a few people asking us if we’ll review one for the site — you know, just for fun. Recently, we asked our readers why they stick with Android and received a lot of excellent insight, while last year we also discussed “Why Not an iPhone?” To be perfectly honest, we haven’t touched an iPhone since the iPhone 6 in 2014, but from what we’ve heard so far about the inevitably upcoming iPhone 13, we can’t help but be a little bit interested.

The iPhone 13 is reported to offer quite a few things that we love most about current Android devices. For example, it’s said that the iPhone 13 will offer an Always On display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, a smaller display notch (or maybe no notch at all?), as well as improved night sky shooting capabilities for the rear cameras. Those improvements alone, along with years of software updates, should be enough for most consumers to be happy. However, we’re Android people. We already have all of that stuff and then some, which leads me to our question…

What could get you to switch an iPhone?

Kellen and I have actually discussed the possibility of getting an iPhone 13 this year, just for the sake of catching up on what the whole iOS experience is like. Making that decision a lot easier would be if Apple delivers all of the aforementioned features. For example, if iPhones came with a Pixel-like Night Sight mode, along with a 120Hz refresh rate for the display (on top of iOS’s dominant animation smoothness), that could be a really nice experience that we’d like to test drive for a bit.

What about you? Is there a feature you’ve been waiting for or something Apple could introduce in 2021 to get you to switch?