The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was the darling of phone buyers in 2020 who were looking for a high-end phone experience with a budget price. It ticked a lot of boxes while saving folks hundreds of dollars over the regular Galaxy S20 line-up. It has also seen plenty of regular updates, showing that Samsung isn’t treating it like anything but an important device in their family of S20 phones.

Today, Samsung further proved it plans to bring nothing but love to the Galaxy S20 FE with a big update (G781BXXU2CUB5). International owners (via reddit) of the Galaxy S20 FE started seeing an update this month to Samsung’s One UI 3.1, a version of their Android skin that only a few devices currently have.

The Galaxy S21 line launched with One UI 3.1 and the Galaxy Tab S7 was updated to it within the past few weeks, but no one else has it. The regular Galaxy S20 doesn’t, nor does the Galaxy Note 20. This is good stuff for Galaxy S20 FE owners!

The update is arriving with a size of at least 1.7GB. Once you have it, you should notice subtle UI tweaks in places like the notification pulldown, improvements to smart home controls, potential Google Duo integration, and more. It’s not a massive update, but it’s a good one.

Oh, if you were looking for the option for Google Discover off to the left side of your home screen, users are not finding it. That could be a Galaxy S21 exclusive for now.