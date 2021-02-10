Samsung’s latest Galaxy earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro, are already seeing their first sale via Woot!, down to just $169. That’s $30 off their usual $199 price. These are new earbuds (not used or refurbished), and if you compare them to similar earbuds on the market, this price is a really good deal.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung’s best earbuds yet, coming packed with features. The big seller is ANC (active noise cancellation), but another feature that some may find useful is a conversation recognizer for the Ambient Sound setting. For example, if you have your Buds in and walk into a Starbucks and begin a conversation with the barista, the earbuds will automatically kick into ambient mode and allow you to hear the coffee artist. You don’t have to use the touch controls and remove the buds from your ears. It’s a great idea, though, I found it to be a bit overly sensitive in my initial testing.

Woot! has all of the colors available, so head on over and take advantage of the deal. If you have a Samsung phone, it’s a no-brainer pickup.