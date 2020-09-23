Droid Life

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Arrives With $699 Price, Pre-Orders Today

A new member of the Galaxy S20 family was made official this morning, the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition). Priced starting at $699, this device can be seen as a competitor to plenty of devices on the market, but with so many Galaxy phones on the market, it could be seen as more of a competitor to Samsung’s own range of smartphones.

For specs, it’s no slouch, perfectly aligning itself as sort of an entry into the Galaxy S20 lineup. It features a 6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, same Snapdragon 865 processor as the other S20 models, 6GB RAM, a triple rear camera setup, 4,500mAh battery, optical fingerprint reader (the other S20 models have ultrasonic), NFC + MST for all your mobile payment needs, an IP68 rating, plus Android 10 with One UI at launch.

You’ll find this device at the usual retailer locations starting October 2, though, Verizon is getting their own special UW model. Coming in all sorts of colors — Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White — the phone is available for pre-order starting today. Should you bring in the right trade-in, you can get the phone for as low as $249.

Honestly, that flat display with 120Hz is sorta tempting.

Pre-Order Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 Family Specs

 Galaxy S20 UltraGalaxy S20 PlusGalaxy S20Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung One UI 2
Android 10		Samsung One UI 2
Android 10		Samsung One UI 2
Android 10		Samsung One UI
Android 10
Display6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support		6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support		6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support		6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED
Infinity-O Display (1080x2400
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support
ProcessorSnapdragon 865Snapdragon 865Snapdragon 865Snapdragon 865
Memory16GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128/256GB internal storage		5G: 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128/256/512GB internal storage
LTE: 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage		5G: 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
LTE: 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage		6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
One MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)
CamerasRear Quad camera:
- Ultra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)
- Wide-angle: *108MP, F1.8(79˚), PDAF, OIS
- Telephoto: **48MP, PDAF, F3.5(24˚), OIS
- DepthVision

Front: 40MP, PDAF, F2.2(80˚)		Rear Quad Camera:
- Ultra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)
- Wide-angle: *12MP, F1.8(79˚), Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS
- Telephoto: *64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76˚), OIS
- DepthVision

Front: 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2(80˚)		Rear Triple Camera:
- Ultra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)
- Wide-angle: *12MP, F1.8(79˚), Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS
- Telephoto: *64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76˚), OIS

Front: 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2(80˚)		Rear Triple Camera:
- Ultra Wide: 12MP, F2.2 (123)
- Wide-angle: 12MP, F1.8 (79˚), Dual Pixel AF, OIS
- Telephoto: 8MP, F2.4(32˚)

Front: 32MP, F2.2(80˚)
Battery5000mAH
Fast Charging
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare		4500mAh
Fast Charging
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare		4000mAh
Fast Charging
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare		4,500mAh
Fast Charging
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare
ConnectivityWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
MST (Samsung Pay)		Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
MST (Samsung Pay)		Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
MST (Samsung Pay)		Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
MST (Samsung Pay)
OtherUltrasonic Fingerprint sensor
Stereo Speakers by AKG
USB Type-C		Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor
Stereo Speakers by AKG
USB Type-C		Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor
Stereo Speakers by AKG
USB Type-C		Optical Fingerprint Sensor
Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology
Earphones: Hybrid canal type, 2way dynamic unit
DurabilityIP68IP68IP68IP68
Size76.0 x 166.9 x 8.8mm
220g		73.7 x 161.9 x 7.8mm
186g		69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9mm
163g		74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4mm
190g

