A new member of the Galaxy S20 family was made official this morning, the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition). Priced starting at $699, this device can be seen as a competitor to plenty of devices on the market, but with so many Galaxy phones on the market, it could be seen as more of a competitor to Samsung’s own range of smartphones.

For specs, it’s no slouch, perfectly aligning itself as sort of an entry into the Galaxy S20 lineup. It features a 6.5-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, same Snapdragon 865 processor as the other S20 models, 6GB RAM, a triple rear camera setup, 4,500mAh battery, optical fingerprint reader (the other S20 models have ultrasonic), NFC + MST for all your mobile payment needs, an IP68 rating, plus Android 10 with One UI at launch.

You’ll find this device at the usual retailer locations starting October 2, though, Verizon is getting their own special UW model. Coming in all sorts of colors — Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White — the phone is available for pre-order starting today. Should you bring in the right trade-in, you can get the phone for as low as $249.

Honestly, that flat display with 120Hz is sorta tempting.

Galaxy S20 Family Specs