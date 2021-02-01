Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3, the only Wear OS watch running Qualcomm’s Wear 4100 chip and the only Wear OS watch we would really recommend that you consider buying at the moment, is getting a big update this week. No, it’s not H-MR2, but it fixes and improves a bunch of stuff.

The update is rolling out as firmware version PYDA.200427.080.MRB.210114.001.

Once on your watch, you’ll be able to tweak new Essential Mode settings, like the date/month format and the backlight. Mobvoi says that they improved tilt-to-wake by 1/4 second, fixed those unresponsive touch areas around the edges of the display, sped up pairing to Android phones, and improved smoothness of sliding.

REVIEW: TicWatch Pro 3

You can see the full changelog here:

Features:

1. Support adjusting the essential screen’s date format(DD-MM/MM-DD) through the Essential Mode app.

2. Support turning on the backlight through the power button in the essential mode.

3. Support turning off the essential screen’s auto-backlight in the Essential Mode app.

4. Enable the notification sound (Can be adjusted in Settings –> Sound –> Ring volume). Improvements:

1. Improved the speed of the Tilt-to-wake screen by about 1/4 second.

2. Solved the issue where sometimes the steps in the essential mode might be partially lost after restarting.

3. Improved the smoothness of sliding.

4. Optimized the responsive area at the edge of the screen.

5. Reduced the backlight brightness of the essential screen.

6. Improved pairing speed when pairing with Android phones. Bug Fixes:

1. Solved the issue that the essential screen’s backlight could not be lit up by Tilt-to wake under certain circumstances.

2. Fixed the issue that double-clicking the function key sometimes opens other apps instead of Google pay(if Google pay is available in your area).

Again, this isn’t the H-MR2 update that is a fairly big update for Wear OS. We aren’t sure why Mobvoi is taking their sweet time with it, as they should be trying to show the world how invested they are in the platform with their TicWatch Pro 3 and its 4100 chip. H-MR2 was introduced over the summer and already hit Fossil’s watch line-up, yet here we are in February 2021 and still nothing from Mobvoi.+

Mobvoi is starting some sort of beta test for H-MR2 that we’ll be keeping an eye on. If you are interested, it opens later this week and you can find directions for signing-up here.

This update is rolling out slowly over several days, but should finish by February 4. If you haven’t seen it by the end of this week, maybe you don’t own a TicWatch Pro 3.

// Mobvoi