Verizon Galaxy S20 FE Gets Its Big Android 11 Update

The original timeline for Samsung’s rollout of Android 11 and One UI 3.0 updates pointed to the Galaxy S20 FE getting access in January and they’ve met that today. The Verizon Galaxy S20 FE should start receiving its biggest update to date this week.

Labeled as build RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU1CTLC and with December’s Android security patch, Verizon actually says the update will go live on January 14, so if you don’t see it right away, give it a few more hours.

As we’ve said a handful of times now, this update brings features like the new Conversations section in notifications, Bubbles, improved privacy controls (ex: one-time permissions, permissions that auto-reset, etc.), and improvements in always-on display. You can see the full changelog for One UI 3.0 at this post. For what’s new in Android 11, head on over here.

To check for it and join your friends who own the S20 and Note 20, head into Settings>System updates>Check for updates.

// Verizon