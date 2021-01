Fresh off of the Android 11 update, the Galaxy Note 20 lineup on Verizon is receiving another update, this time the January security patch. That’s all that is listed in the changelog, so don’t go digging too far for any hidden goodies.

Once updated, the Galaxy Note 20 will be on software build version N986USQS1CTLC and the Note 20 Ultra will on N981USQS1CTLC.

Be on the lookout for this update, Note 20 owners.

// Verizon [2]