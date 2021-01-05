OnePlus Brings Nord 10, N100 to US Starting at $179

A couple of months back, OnePlus announced a couple of truly affordable phones in the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100. They initially launched them in Europe, but today that changes with a launch date for the US.

OnePlus will make the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 available for purchase here on January 15 at 10AM Eastern (7AM Pacific) through OnePlus.com. The Nord N10 5G is the higher-end of the two and costs $299.99 with 128GB storage. The Nord N100 starts at $179.99 and comes with 64GB storage. If you can’t wait to order, know that pre-orders open January 8 at 10AM Eastern.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is a phone powered by a Snapdragon 690 processor, 6.49″ FHD LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (microSD up to 512GB), 4300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual speakers, rear fingerprint reader, and a quad-camera. That camera features a 64MP main sensor next to ultra-wide, macro, and monochrome lenses. The front selfie camera weighs in at 16MP.

The Nord N100 is very much a super budget phone. It features a 6.52″ HD LCD display (720p), Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage with microSD slot (up to 256GB), large 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, Bluetooth 5.0, dual speakers, rear fingerprint reader, and triple rear camera. That camera features a 13MP main sensor with secondary “bokeh” and macro lenses. Up front, OnePlus added an 8MP selfie camera.

Each phone runs Android 10 with OxygenOS out of the box and is only expected to see one major OS update. I’m just going to assume that’s the update to Android 11, which is already on several OnePlus phones. To be honest, I wouldn’t expect much support in software on either of these devices.

Again, January 15 is launch day here in the US unless you really want to pre-order. If you were looking for a carrier option, T-Mobile does plan to offer both.