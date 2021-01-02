To kickoff 2021, OnePlus has laid out its plans for updating previous generation devices to OxygenOS 11 and Android 11. The list of devices we’re referring to includes the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 and 7T series, OnePlus 6 and 6T series, and newly launched OnePlus Nord 10 5G and N100.

The first device scheduled to pick-up the big Android 11 update from OnePlus is going to be their highest tier Nord, the original OnePlus Nord. OnePlus is launching a first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build for it next week. That beta build will help OnePlus further test and bring it up to their “standards,” so that it can then be rolled out to everyone.

There is no current estimate for when OnePlus Nord’s Android 11 update will reach stable, so if you do want the latest software, you’ll have to join the beta. Doing so isn’t difficult, but getting off it once stable arrives, might be.

Next up, OnePlus hopes to update both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. After running into some sort of data decryption issue when trying to port Android 11 to each, OnePlus says they worked with Qualcomm to fix the problem and are now running closed beta tests. Assuming the closed tests go well, they’ll run an Open Beta like they are about to do with OnePlus Nord before then pushing to stable.

Again, there is no specific timeline for when the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, or 7T might get the update outside of beta.

And finally, the OnePlus 6, 6T, Nord N10 5G, and Nord N100 are all supposed to receive Android 11, but we have absolutely no idea when that will happen. OnePlus still expects to update all of these devices at some point, just understand that they have to update the original Nord and both 7 series devices first.

We’ll let you know as these builds start to be come available. In the mean time, be sure to checkout our first look at OxygenOS and Android 11 together.

// OnePlus