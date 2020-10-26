OnePlus took the cover off two new phones this morning in its growing Nord line with phones called Nord N10 5G and Nord N100. Both keep true to the original Nord by selling at low prices with decent specs, but the N10 5G will be worth paying attention to for us in the US, as it will make its way here eventually.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G (above) is a £329 phone with 6.49″ full HD LCD display at 90Hz (1080p), Snapdragon 690 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage with microSD slot (up to 512GB), 4300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, stereo speakers, rear fingerprint reader, and a quad-camera. That camera features a 64MP main sensor next to ultra-wide, macro, and monochrome lenses. The front selfie camera weighs in at 16MP.

For the OnePlus Nord N100 (below) at £179, you get an even less expensive setup that includes 6.52″ HD LCD display (720p), Snapdragon 460 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage with microSD slot (up to 256GB), large 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, Bluetooth 5.0, stereo speakers, rear fingerprint reader, and triple rear camera. That camera features a 13MP main sensor with secondary “bokeh” and macro lenses. Up front, OnePlus added an 8MP selfie camera.

Both phones will launch with Android 10 and OxygenOS 10.5 instead of OxygenOS 11 for some reason.

OnePlus tells us that the new Nord devices will first launch in Europe before arriving in North America “at a later date.” Once we know that day, we’ll let you know.

Sound interesting at least? Those price points sure are nice.