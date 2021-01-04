It’s the beginning of the month, meaning many of my monthly streaming subscriptions are about to get charged. There’s my YouTube TV, my Netflix account, my HBO Max, Disney+, plus I pay for Amazon Prime so that counts, too. Oh, and I have Hulu for some reason? Long story short, I have many streaming options, but there’s another one that just got launched called Discovery+ that I’m somewhat interested in.

This brings me to our latest poll question: How many streaming services do you subscribe to?

If I count everything I have for streaming video, my total is at seven, including my YouTube Premium subscription. That’s ridiculous.

What about you? You feeling the streaming pain each month?

How many streaming services do you subscribe to? 1

2

3

4

5

6

More than 6 View Results