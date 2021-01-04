It’s the beginning of the month, meaning many of my monthly streaming subscriptions are about to get charged. There’s my YouTube TV, my Netflix account, my HBO Max, Disney+, plus I pay for Amazon Prime so that counts, too. Oh, and I have Hulu for some reason? Long story short, I have many streaming options, but there’s another one that just got launched called Discovery+ that I’m somewhat interested in.
This brings me to our latest poll question: How many streaming services do you subscribe to?
If I count everything I have for streaming video, my total is at seven, including my YouTube Premium subscription. That’s ridiculous.
What about you? You feeling the streaming pain each month?
