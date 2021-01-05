The Galaxy S21 lineup is expected to ship with One UI 3.1, a notable upgrade from the current One UI 3.0 (based on Android 11) that’s been rolling out to Samsung devices since last month. Thanks to Jimmy Is Promo on YouTube, we’re looking at One UI 3.1 in action, plus a few of the sweet upgrades we can look forward to, and believe me, some of these changes are indeed super sweet.

Let me cover two of the things I’m most pumped about. For starters, the Google Discover feed is coming to Samsung home screens, which even by itself is completely worth the update. Users will be able to choose between Discover and Samsung’s own Free option.

The other thing I’m excited about are these “Call Background Videos.” As you can see in the GIF below, your Samsung phone can now play little videos of characters dabbing and dancing around. Totally worthwhile in my humble opinion.

Other features we can look forward to include shooting resolution on the actual shooting screen UI, a director’s preview for all of the various camera lenses on the back of the device, portrait video, and yet more confirmation that the S21 Ultra will indeed support the S Pen.

There are many goodies to look at, so watch the video and then prepare to drop a pretty penny on the S21 Ultra. You can even put your name down for one right now.