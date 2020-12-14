For the second month in a row, Google’s monthly Android update for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G on Verizon has been delayed a week. While all of Google’s other phones received the December Android update last week, the newest phones from Google on Verizon should see that same update starting today.

Verizon posted changelogs for each phone’s update this morning, showing builds of RQ1A.201205.008 (Pixel 5) and RQ1D.201205.012.A1 (Pixel 4a 5G).

This may be the December security update, but don’t forget that this also happens to be the December Pixel Feature Drop. So not only are Verizon Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G owners getting fresh security, they are getting a long list of new features.

Your Google Pixel phones now has additional editing options in Google Photos, really cool new GPS location improvements, Adaptive Sound, Adaptive Charging, improvements to Adaptive Battery, a playlist feature in Now Playing, new icon shapes and wallpaper options, and more.

To check for the update, head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update.

