Zoom support started rolling out to the Nest Hub earlier this year, but this week, Google announced that Zoom calls are now headed out to the larger Nest Hub Max in early preview.

With this available, users will be able to make Zoom calls for the holidays with an unlimited call time (up to 24 hours). Google notes that it’s intended for users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia on both free and paid accounts.

Nest Hub Max owners looking to take advantage of this, you’ll need to join the preview program. Detailed instructions on doing that can be viewed here. Long story short, open up the Google Home app and under the Hub Max’s settings, you can enable the Preview Program.

Have a good time chatting with the family via your smart display this Christmas!

// Google