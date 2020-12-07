December 2020 Android Security Update Now Available for Pixel Devices

The December 2020 Android security update showed up this morning as expected and it’s more than just a monthly patch for the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3. The December Pixel Feature Drop is here too! Oh, and we say “Farewell!” to the Pixel 2 line, as both phones are scheduled to get their final update this month.

Currently, we are seeing new 11.0.0 files for Pixel 5 (RQ1A.201205.011, RQ1A.201205.010), Pixel 4a 5G (RQ1A.201205.011, RQ1A.201205.010), Pixel 4a (RQ1A.201205.008), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (RQ1A.201205.008, RQ1A.201205.008.A1), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (RQ1A.201205.003), and Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (RQ1A.201205.003).

For specifics on build info:

Verizon Pixel 3, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 : Updates will roll out the week of 12/14

: Updates will roll out the week of 12/14 Pixel 5 : RQ1A.201205.011 – Global

: RQ1A.201205.011 – Global Pixel 5 : RQ1A.201205.010 – AT&T

: RQ1A.201205.010 – AT&T Pixel 4a 5G : RQ1A.201205.011 – Global

: RQ1A.201205.011 – Global Pixel 4a 5G : RQ1A.201205.010 – AT&T

: RQ1A.201205.010 – AT&T Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL : RQ1A.201205.008 – Global

: RQ1A.201205.008 – Global Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL: RQ1A.201205.008.A1 – AT&T

If you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

