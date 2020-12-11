The feature list of Google Messages, as well as its flexibility for use across devices, continues to improve with each passing month. We learned a month ago that encryption was soon to arrive for RCS users, and that seems to be going live for more folks today, plus iMessage-like reactions hit the web client.

If you happen to be an RCS or “Chat” user who was really looking forward to the end-to-end encryption that Google talked about in November, check your client today to see if it’s live. I fired up RCS and I’m now seeing the lock icon next to those messages, as well as a first-time-use pop-up message that talks about “More security in chats.” Encryption is here!

As a reminder, end-to-end encryption in Google Messages is only for RCS chats between individuals. Group encryption could come at a later date.

In the reactions department, remember when we got this popular iMessage feature in July? It has now rolled out to the Google Messages web client, according to Android Police. As someone who has opened the web client 1.5 times in my life, I can confirm that reactions are indeed there, though I have no idea if today is the first day. I’ll take their word for it!

To react to a message on the web, you’ll hover your mouse over a person’s message, then tap on the emoji face that appears to then choose your reaction. It’s pretty easy to do.

To get the latest in Google Messages, including encryption, you may want to consider joining the beta program.