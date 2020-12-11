2020 had some great phone releases. We have Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, OnePlus 8T, and even the LG Wing (lol). Point is, lots of new phones in 2020! Our question to you is, did you buy one?

While there’s no shortage of new-new phones, we know plenty of people end up keeping their current phones in the hopes that something better will come along or maybe they’re on an upgrade plan. Totally understandable.

If you did buy a phone in 2020, let us know what you got in the comments!

Did you buy a new phone in 2020? Yes.

No. View Results