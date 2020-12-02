We have a bit of breaking news this morning for folks who happen to own a Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra on Verizon. Android 11 is here! So is Samsung’s One UI 3.0! Like, this is an official update, not a beta.

Verizon posted the changelogs this morning for each device, showing builds of RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1ZTHK for the Galaxy S20, RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1ZTKH for the Galaxy S20+, and RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1ZTKH for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Again, this is Android 11 and One UI 3.0, so that means features like the new Conversations section in notification, Bubbles (!), improved privacy controls (ex: one-time permissions, permissions that auto-reset, etc.), and improvements in always-on display. You can see the full changelog for One UI 3.0 here. For what’s new in Android 11, look here.

Verizon suggests the update is supposed to drop today, December 2, so feel free to check for it by heading into Settings>System updates>Check for updates.

Anyone get it yet?

UPDATE : People are getting it! Verizon and Samsung win today.

// Verizon